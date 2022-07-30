4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $749,999

Welcome to the coastal waterfront living in your ''one year young'' practically, '' Brand New '' One of a Kind 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom custom built maintenance free Waterfront Home! This beauty features amenities galore. One look and you will notice the curb appeal this home possesses from its bright white vinyl siding to its distinct black windows and doors which sets this house apart from all others. Enjoy the ground level enclosed heated/ air conditioned garage with epoxy coated floors as well as a large recreational room perfect for entertaining guests with easy access to the maintenance free stone back yard via a glass overhead garage door. Enter to the main level either through the garage, the front or the side of the house through the Composite decking and vinyl grand entrances.