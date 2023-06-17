As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the spacious and open floor plan, which allows for plenty of natural light to flow throughout the home. The living area features large windows that offer breathtaking views of the water, stunning with a modern design. Your home awaits for you! This home features: 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, hardwood floor on both main and second floor, Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, open layout, main bedroom with and elegant, well designed shower. . The exterior features a private doc and a 9x20 deck. If you are looking for a vocation, an investment or forever home, we got you covered. Just a 30 minute ride to LBI and 40 Minutes to AC, where you are able to enjoy great food, shops and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $740,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WILDWOOD — An 18-year-old was charged with murder Monday after he allegedly stabbed someone to death during a fight, the Cape May County Prose…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died late Saturday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a horse trailer, police said.
VENTNOR — Attendees of Saturday's Atlantic City Truck Meet apparently wanted to keep the party going after the event had ended for the day, bu…
Village Super Market is again asking the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to select its plan to build a full-service grocery store in…
HAMMONTON — Gilda Ceasar, 79, has made shopping at the local Walmart a joyous experience since the store opened in 1995.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE