Custom built home on the water, open concept, large eat in kitchen with center island, dining area with water views, large living room with fireplace walkout to large deck, juinor suite (or private office), half bath and laundry room.Second floor with 2 bedrooms, full bath and master suite with large bath, large walk in closet and private deck. Real hardwood floors threw out.All this on a large lot with plenty of room for entertaining...
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $729,900
