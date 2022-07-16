 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $725,000

  • Updated
Live your DREAM of Living by the Water with this WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION in Mystic Islands. DELIVERY scheduled for MAY 2022! Here’s your opportunity to own a BRAND NEW WATERFRONT HOME! There’s still time to pick your finishing touches! Promising FANTASTIC VIEWS, this incredible 1,936 sqft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is on the lagoon on Delaware Avenue. Did you know that research has shown that living near a body of water is better for your health? It’s true! It is a state of Health scientists called “Blue Mind.” This home and all that it offers will delight you for all the years you call it your “Home, Sweet Home.” Featuring 9 FOOT CEILINGS on the first floor, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD FLOORING, KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, interior ARCHED TOPPED DOORS with oil rubbed bronze hardware. You’ll love to cozy up in the family room which will have a gas FIREPLACE WITH QUARTZ/GRANITE surround. This home will be dressed to the nines with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE BATHROOMS, and ceramic tile surround in the showers. There are two DECKS on the home which will be no-maintenance fiberglass coated. It also boasts TWO ZONE HVAC and a 50 ft bulkhead. Keep your vehicle safe from the elements in the one car attached garage, and store all of your other storable items in the storage space next to the garage. This home is built on pilings and will NOT require flood insurance.

