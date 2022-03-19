4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $719,000

Custom new construction 2900SF, 4 bdrm, 3 full bath home w/106' on water. Enter ground level 2 car garage with oversized storage/ flex space. 2nd level w/9' ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen w/white 42'' cabinets, granite, SS appliances, and island. Kitchen opens to great room w/Fireplace and covered deck. Bedroom and full bath on 2nd floor.3rd level has master bath suite w/ balcony and water views. Additional 2 bdrms, full bath and laundry on 3rd level. Deep water lagoon leads to Great Bay with ocean access.