4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $700,000

Live your DREAM of Living by the Water with this WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION single family home in Mystic Island! Here’s your opportunity to own a BRAND NEW WATERFRONT HOME! Promising FANTASTIC VIEWS, this incredible 2,904+- sqft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is on the lagoon. This home and all that it offers will delight you for all the years you call your “Home, Sweet Home.” Upgraded 2x6 Exterior walls. Double-hung insulated glass tilt-in vinyl windows. Features 9 FOOT CEILINGS on the first floor, Vaulted ceilings in the second floor rear bedrooms, luxury vinyl planking throughout the entire first floor and all bathrooms, KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, close assist drawers and doors in the kitchen and master. Interior craftsman style doors with flat black hardware. You’ll love to cozy up in the family room which has a gas FIREPLACE WITH QUARTZ surround and remote control. This home is dressed to the nines with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE BATHROOMS, ceramic tile surround in the primary shower and vinyl plank flooring. There are two maintenance free, REAR FIBERGLASS DECKS with one being covered on the home. It also boasts TWO ZONE HVAC and a 50 ft vinyl bulkhead with a FLOATING DOCK. This home also has an ELEVATOR SHAFT that has been wired and is READY TO GO with the current set up being additional closet space. Keep your vehicles safe from the elements in the DOUBLE STACKED built-in garage with interior stairs leading up to the living space. The garage features an insulated, 8' garage door with an electric opener.. Natural gas 2 zones 95%+ heater and 2 zone AC units. This home is built per FEMA and local ordinance requirements. The home is connected to public water and public sewer. This home is less than 2 hours away from NYC. See the complete list of features in the documents section of this listing. There is a 2-10 Builders Home Warranty. Don’t wait, this home will NOT last long! Ready for immediate occupancy! Dredging assessment estimate is $6,500 and can be paid over a 10 year period. Buyer due diligence with the township and/or tax assessor.