4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,900

ENJOY THE PANORAMIC VIEWS AND STUNNING SUNSETS!! Picture yourself relaxing on the 2nd floor balcony, watching the sunset; another fabulous day has come to an end. The only thing better is the anticipation of tomorrow - boating, tubing, crabbing, family and friends gathering for another day of fun, food & relaxation! Entertaining is easy in this custom, open concept home. With over 4000 square feet, 4 bedrooms plus 2 huge bonus rooms - (game room, office, bunk rooms) there's room for the entire family & more!This outstanding waterfront home features 2 fireplaces, HW floors, 7 sets of double sliders, 2 balconies, large screened in porch, 104' vinyl bulkhead, dock & did I mention the VIEWS? Wow! The master suite has to be seen to be believed - fireplace, balcony, WIC & the master bath is