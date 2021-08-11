 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,900

ENJOY THE PANORAMIC VIEWS AND STUNNING SUNSETS!! Picture yourself relaxing on the 2nd floor balcony, watching the sunset; another fabulous day has come to an end. The only thing better is the anticipation of tomorrow - boating, tubing, crabbing, family and friends gathering for another day of fun, food & relaxation! Entertaining is easy in this custom, open concept home. With over 4000 square feet, 4 bedrooms plus 2 huge bonus rooms - (game room, office, bunk rooms) there's room for the entire family & more!This outstanding waterfront home features 2 fireplaces, HW floors, 7 sets of double sliders, 2 balconies, large screened in porch, 104' vinyl bulkhead, dock & did I mention the VIEWS? Wow! The master suite has to be seen to be believed - fireplace, balcony, WIC & the master bath is

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News