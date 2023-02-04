Live your DREAM of Living ON the Water with this WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION single family home in Mystic Island! Here's your opportunity to own a BRAND NEW WATERFRONT HOME! Promising FANTASTIC VIEWS, this incredible 2,904+- sqft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is on the lagoon. This home and all that it offers will delight you for all the years you call your ''Home, Sweet Home.'' Upgraded 2x6 Exterior walls. Double-hung insulated glass tilt-in vinyl windows. Features 9 FOOT CEILINGS on the first floor, Vaulted ceilings in the second floor rear bedrooms, luxury vinyl planking throughout the entire first floor and all bathrooms, KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, close assist drawers and doors in the kitchen and master. Interior craftsman style doors with flat bl