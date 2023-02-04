Live your DREAM of Living ON the Water with this WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION single family home in Mystic Island! Here's your opportunity to own a BRAND NEW WATERFRONT HOME! Promising FANTASTIC VIEWS, this incredible 2,904+- sqft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is on the lagoon. This home and all that it offers will delight you for all the years you call your ''Home, Sweet Home.'' Upgraded 2x6 Exterior walls. Double-hung insulated glass tilt-in vinyl windows. Features 9 FOOT CEILINGS on the first floor, Vaulted ceilings in the second floor rear bedrooms, luxury vinyl planking throughout the entire first floor and all bathrooms, KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, close assist drawers and doors in the kitchen and master. Interior craftsman style doors with flat bl
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — The city settled a lawsuit by police officer Sterling Wheaten for $323,631.04 in back pay for the three years he was suspended…
MAYS LANDING — The Great Egg Harbor River Council and allied environmentalists are raising alarms about the impact that all-terrain vehicles, …
His tailgate was the usual lavish spread of steak and seafood skewers, prepared by Atlantic City’s own Chef Sheed, Rasheed Ransome.
Businesses in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point sold tickets that came up winners in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, though none hit the …
ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation Monday led to the arrest of three city teens and a man on drug and gun charges, police said.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE