4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $695,900

Serene, Tranquil & Move In Ready Boaters Delight. 4 bdrms, 2.5 baths; Master on main living level; two decks to enjoy your mornings and evenings ; vaulted ceiling to loft area; gas fire place in living room; Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood floors; game room walkout to gazebo lagoon level. Nothing but scenery and 5 minutes to the bay via Willis Creek in the Atlantis Section. 10,000 lb boat lift ..are you ready to be the next owner? This home is energy efficient and comes complete with solar panels, solar attic fans (SRECS to the buyer).Do Not Delay,,,this will move quickly.

