This absolutely stunning **Waterfront New Construction** could be your home here in the Great 08087! The attention to detail shows through the amazing craftsmanship and design of this home. The home's ground floor is all garage/storage with flood vents, windows, a garage door, a front door and a rear door. There is an interior stairway leading to the main floor of the home. The main floor has an open free flowing floorplan featuring a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and center island, subway tile backsplash, soft close cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances and upscale lighting. The kitchen/dining area are open to the living room with the built in gas fireplace being a center point for both. There is a full bedroom on this level which can easily be your home office as well as a the laundry room and a half bathroom. The shadowboxing on the walls throughout the first floor is just gorgeous. This level also features luxury vinyl plank flooring. Just off the kitchen and living room through the sliding glass doors is the fiberglass deck with incredible views of Mystic Island. On the 3rd level you will find a nice open hall area, perfect for reading chair, two nice sized bedrooms, Jack and Jill style, that share a full bathroom with double sinks and granite counter tops. The rear bedroom has a sliding door which takes you to the upper fiberglass deck. Each bedroom has great closet space. The Master Suite is stunning with its size, ceilings, walk in closet, full bathroom with tiled walk in shower and granite countertops. There is a sliding glass door to give access to the upper fiberglass deck, this deck has views to forever and then some. There is a built in elevator shaft which is pre wired and right now is presented as 3 large closets, one on each floor. This home features economical gas heat, central air and has public water and sewer. This is truly a must see home, bring the family and your water toys! There is plenty of room for both!