4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $689,900

This absolutely stunning **Waterfront New Construction** could be your home here in the Great 08087! The attention to detail shows through the amazing craftsmanship and design of this home. The home's ground floor is all garage/storage with flood vents, windows, a garage door, a front door and a rear door. There is an interior stairway leading to the main floor of the home. The main floor has an open free flowing floorplan featuring a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and center island, subway tile backsplash, soft close cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances and upscale lighting. The kitchen/dining area are open to the living room with the built in gas fireplace being a center point for both.

