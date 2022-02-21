Spectacular three year old in one of the best waterfront locations for both sunsets and fast bay access...just minutes to open water! Classic coastal home built with attention to quality and function. Huge trex deck area with full sun most of the day. Concrete patio in rear. Newer vinyl bulkhead. Oversize trex docks with electric and hot and cold water in fish cleaning area. Inside there is a great open floor plan with lots of light from plenty of good size windows. Island kitchen with abundant counter and cabinet space and top quality appliances. There is a great room with soaring vaulted ceiling and beautiful open staircase. French doors open to the spacious trex deck. Great water views from kitchen and great room. Very functional layout for entertaining everyone. Down the hall are two
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher who was recently suspended over what he described as efforts to address student cyberbullyin…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amazon, the company that dominates online retail across the country, could soon be coming to Galloway — although some neig…
Suspended Atlantic City police officer Sterling Wheaten found not guilty in federal excessive force case
CAMDEN — Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten was acquitted Thursday by a jury of both federal charges against him in an excessive fo…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — With Olympic curling on TV, classic rock on the speakers and a good size crowd of regulars on a late Monday afternoon, Yester…
12:00 p.m.: Court breaks for lunch.
NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night asking the state to investigate how its Division of …
Angela Capella, 26, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
CAMDEN — A federal trial continues this week for a suspended Atlantic City police officer accused of excessive use of force and falsifying pol…
CAMDEN — The situation leading to a police dog attacking David Castellani outside Tropicana Atlantic City nearly nine years ago may have been …
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock, the global gambling, hospitality and entertainment company, has three potential sites on which it could build a cas…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE