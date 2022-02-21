 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $675,000

Spectacular three year old in one of the best waterfront locations for both sunsets and fast bay access...just minutes to open water! Classic coastal home built with attention to quality and function. Huge trex deck area with full sun most of the day. Concrete patio in rear. Newer vinyl bulkhead. Oversize trex docks with electric and hot and cold water in fish cleaning area. Inside there is a great open floor plan with lots of light from plenty of good size windows. Island kitchen with abundant counter and cabinet space and top quality appliances. There is a great room with soaring vaulted ceiling and beautiful open staircase. French doors open to the spacious trex deck. Great water views from kitchen and great room. Very functional layout for entertaining everyone. Down the hall are two

