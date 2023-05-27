Little Egg Harbor- State of the Art Brand New Waterfront Construction in desirable Location with Sought After Wide Open Lagoon Views from All Angles * Welcomed by Curb Appeal Galore the Moment You Arrive, this apx 2,300sq. ft. Beautifully Crafted New Construction Home boasts 4 Sizable Bedrooms * 3.5 Tastefully Finished Bathrooms * Sun Soaked Combined Open Floor Plan designed for the Entertainer at Heart features a Cozy Fireplace to take the Chill out of the Evening Air and a Wall of Windows Showcasing Gorgeous Water Views * Coastal White Kitchen Finished with Granite Countertops and Stainless-Steel Appliances featuring an Additional Beverage Fridge Built into the Center Island * Easy Maintenance Hardwood Flooring throughout in a Lightwood Coastal Finish * Junior Suite on the Main Living