4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $650,000

Built in 2019 this home still looks and feels brand new. The home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a large loft in case you have guest. Composite deck with incredible views of lagoon and nature preserves. Oversized garage can accommodate multiple cars. Low maintenance property with all stone. Floating dock, perfect for all your water toys.

