Spectacular three year old in one of the best waterfront locations for both sunsets and fast bay access...just minutes to open water! Classic coastal home built with attention to quality and function. Huge trex deck area with full sun most of the day. Concrete patio in rear. Newer vinyl bulkhead. Oversize trex docks with electric and hot and cold water in fish cleaning area. Inside there is a great open floor plan with lots of light from plenty of good size windows. Island kitchen with abundant counter and cabinet space and top quality appliances. There is a great room with soaring vaulted ceiling and beautiful open staircase. French doors open to the spacious trex deck. Great water views from kitchen and great room. Very functional layout for entertaining everyone. Down the hall are two
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At an Ocean City school board meeting, speakers decry treatment of high school players who criticized coach
Several speakers at the school board meeting accused the school of ignoring the players’ complaints until they took them public. They said the…
SOMERS POINT — Activists spent the first day of spring trying to uproot school segregation in the Garden State.
Charges against an Atlantic County attorney previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child have been reduced as part of a plea deal.
Fabulous Rental Featuring 7bedrooms , 3 full 2 half baths . LARGE ENOUGH FOR 2 FAMILIES OR EXTENDED FAMILIES. 4 Bedrooms on the top floor with…
ATLANTIC CITY — In November, a line of city and state officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Marty Small Sr., dug shovels into a moun…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer acquitted of use-of-force charges in a federal civil rights case in February has since returned to work …
ATLANTIC CITY — Many attractions are exclusive to shore towns,, such as Margate’s Lucy the Elephant, the Absecon lighthouse, the Ocean City Bo…
ATLANTIC CITY — This June, the resort will join a worldwide event called Le Diner en Blanc, which promoters call a celebration of public space…
BRIDGETON — When the mother of a 3-year-old Cape May County boy who was killed 12 years ago accepted an automated call two weeks ago, she wasn…
ATLANTIC CITY — Sandy Lazorko, 62, has lived in the Chelsea Village Apartments for more than seven years — and not by choice.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE