 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $649,000

New Construction Waterfront! Will be ready by MEMORIAL WEEKEND 2023. Get it now and the builder will work with you on altering the plans to your specification. This home is going to be gorgeous with multiple decks over looking the water, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Main level ensuite, gas fireplace and tons of upgraded finishes. If you want to pick out your own fixtures, finishes and paint colors then do not wait! Your dream home awaits!pictures were taken prior to home being demoed.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News