4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $649,000

New Construction Waterfront! Will be ready by MEMORIAL WEEKEND 2023. Get it now and the builder will work with you on altering the plans to your specification. This home is going to be gorgeous with multiple decks over looking the water, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Main level ensuite, gas fireplace and tons of upgraded finishes. If you want to pick out your own fixtures, finishes and paint colors then do not wait! Your dream home awaits!pictures were taken prior to home being demoed.