4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $605,000

This property will surprise even the fussiest of buyers! Prepare yourself to be WOWED!! Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two with jetted tub! This home may work also, as a mother daughter situation! The most amazing view of the Lake that backs to this home! The basement alone is stunning, with a lighted fifteen person Bar, A lighted stage, yes, I said a Stage! A Walk out basement that leads to your own private mini Golf course, follow past that to the cleared but treed back yard .Relax to the tranquility of the lake. This home does not disappoint. tax records show the sq. footage of the house is 2,977, with the full finished basement it now is 4,585.

