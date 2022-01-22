***Update 01/19/2022*** Construction will begin in the next two weeks! Photo in listing description is actual home to be built on site. Offering a 4 bed 3 full bath lagoon front home. Completion date is approximately late May to early June. Schedule your showing today there is still time to make color choices. Financing is available to qualified buyers.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $599,999
