Exquisite Center Hall Colonial home boasting over 4,000 sq ft of living space located in the sought after Winding Run development of upscale home close to the Jersey Shore beaches LBI . This beautiful home has been lovingly maintained and upgraded, the original owners have done a lovely job and this home shows like a model, spotless and ready for new owners. The first floor hosts the formal living and dining rooms with tons of upgraded finishes, the atrium room offers lots of natural light and a great additional entertaining space which has an additional door to the office that has a closet and is often used as a first floor bedroom in this model with the half bath close by. Stunning 2 story sunken living room has the Juliette balcony overlooking from 2nd fl.,
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $599,900
