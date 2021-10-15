4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $599,000

Beautiful Country Style Home nestled among trees, with a private driveway with plenty of parking.Open Floor plan consist of living, dining, family room that encompass the entire first floor. The Kitchen has Custom Black Walnut Live Edge Countertops.The upper level features Master bedroom suite with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and master bath, 3 additional bedrooms as well as a full bathroom. Amazing backyard with Inground Salt Water Heated Pool, Sheds, Gazebo's, Outside Kitchen. To much to list, must see to appreciate this amazing property.