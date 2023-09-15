Escape to tranquility in this stunning 4 BR, 2.5 BA colonial, tucked away in the premier residential enclave of Winding Run, one of Little Egg Harbor's most sought-after communities. Boasting over 3,200 sq. ft of luxurious living space, a finished basement, and a refreshing semi-inground pool, this property offers the ultimate blend of comfort, style, and entertainment. Step inside to discover an expansive and thoughtfully designed interior that effortlessly combines elegance and functionality. The layout flows seamlessly from room to room, offering ample space for both everyday living and entertaining. At the heart of this home, is a spacious and updated kitchen, featuring SS appliances, granite counter tops, stylish pendant lights over the island, along with plenty of cabinet and pantry space. Enjoy a cup of coffee at the breakfast table, overlooking the picturesque backyard or snuggle up by the fireplace in the family room, directly adjacent to the kitchen. Four generously sized bedrooms provide cozy retreats for the whole family. The master suite is a true sanctuary, complete with an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, and 2 walk-in closets. The finished basement offers endless possibilities. Whether you desire a home theater, a game room, a home gym, or a quiet office space, this spacious area provides the flexibility you need to make it your own. The backyard is a slice of paradise, featuring a sparkling semi-inground pool that beckons you to cool off on hot summer days. Host unforgettable poolside gatherings or simply bask in the sun's rays in your pristine outdoor oasis. A two-car garage ensures ample parking and plenty of storage space, making daily life even more convenient. As an added bonus, the garage can be accessed via the laundry room and via the basement. Nestled in picturesque Little Egg Harbor, you'll enjoy the beauty of the Jersey Shore, with boating, fishing, and water activities just moments away. The town offers its residents a peaceful lifestyle with plenty of natural beauty, such as wooded shorelines, acres of pine trees, wildlife-filled wetlands, along with several golf courses. With so much to offer, this home is sure to please... Schedule your showing today, and the movers tomorrow!