4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $583,900

This is a Coming Soon listing and cannot be shown until 3/10/22This fabulous custom built 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Colonial style home sitting on approximately 1.138 acres is surrounded by nature. Sit on the front porch and relax. The home is meticulous, turn key and move in ready. From the shiny hardwood flooring to the cleanest garage I have ever seen, this home shows pride of ownership. Enjoy the built in gas fireplace in the Family room which is open to the brand new upgraded kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and a built in coffee and wine bar. The upstairs bedrooms are very nice sized, especially the master suite which is complete with tray ceilings, a large walk in closet and a luxury master bathroom. Storage? No problem here with a 2 car garage and a full super clean

