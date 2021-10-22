 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $579,000

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $579,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $579,000

Beautiful Country Style Home nestled among trees, with a private driveway with plenty of parking.Open Floor plan consist of living, dining, family room that encompass the entire first floor. The Kitchen has Custom Black Walnut Live Edge Countertops.The upper level features Master bedroom suite with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and master bath, 3 additional bedrooms as well as a full bathroom. Amazing backyard with Inground Salt Water Heated Pool, Sheds, Gazebo's, Outside Kitchen. To much to list, must see to appreciate this amazing property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News