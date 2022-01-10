 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $569,000

HOLLY LAKES MASTERPIECE!!!! This home is amazing! FOUR BEDROOMS! 4 FULL BATHROOMS, Two with jetted tubs, With the most amazing view of the Lake !. The full finished basement is stunning!, With a lighted fifteen person bar, A stage, A projector and large screen. A walk out basement that leads to your own mini Golf Course, Follow past that to the cleared but treed back yard. Relax to the tranquility of the Lake, or take your Row Boat or Paddle Boards and enjoy the scenery of the Ducks and Swans that have already made this their home! This home will not disappoint even the fussiest buyer. This home may also work as a Mother Daughter situation.

