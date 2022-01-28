4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $550,000

Iconic Estate on Railroad! Sitting on 1 acre, this custom contemporary home features 3,176 sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and detached 3 car garage. A home that has always caught the eye of passerbys, it's stately prominence is characterized by the home's set back location, long driveway entrance, and extensive hardscaping throughout the front yard. The covered porch leads inside to the two story foyer & hardwood floors. A formal sitting room off the entranceway could have multiple uses as a home office or cozy den. Continuing inside, the living room with fireplace, archways, crown molding & hardwood floors, opens to the dining area and kitchen with center island. The great room is an excellent place for hosting guests or a cozy movie night with fireplace and bar seating.