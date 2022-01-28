Iconic Estate on Railroad! Sitting on 1 acre, this custom contemporary home features 3,176 sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and detached 3 car garage. A home that has always caught the eye of passerbys, it's stately prominence is characterized by the home's set back location, long driveway entrance, and extensive hardscaping throughout the front yard. The covered porch leads inside to the two story foyer & hardwood floors. A formal sitting room off the entranceway could have multiple uses as a home office or cozy den. Continuing inside, the living room with fireplace, archways, crown molding & hardwood floors, opens to the dining area and kitchen with center island. The great room is an excellent place for hosting guests or a cozy movie night with fireplace and bar seating.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANTVILLE — The search for a missing Egg Harbor Township man ended Tuesday when the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was discovere…
PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was last seen early Sunday morning.
- 1:29+2
-
PLEASANTVILLE — Police have charged three men with aggravated assault, and the city has ordered Centerfolds Cabaret to close after Irving Mayr…
WEST WILDWOOD — West Wildwood Police Officer Dylan Keenan-Hannum is out of jail and out of a job after reaching a plea deal on charges of maki…
The hits keep coming in January. This weekend will be four out of five that we spend the week watching for a storm to strike the area.
ATLANTIC CITY — After conducting a walkthrough of the nearly 23-year-old facility Wednesday evening, city officials say they have a temporary …
ATLANTIC CITY — New At-Large Councilman Bruce Weekes ran on a Democratic ticket with Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his team, but he’s already sett…
VINELAND — A city man wanted in a fatal shooting outside a Wawa has been caught, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Wednesday.
Debra Ann Sadusky is buried in a cemetery near the southwest branch of Rancocas Creek in Medford, Burlington County, surrounded by the graves …
Two South Jersey deer have tested positive for past coronavirus infection, according to a news release recently issued by the New Jersey Depar…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE