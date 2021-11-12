 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $550,000

Welcome home, Walk in to this spacious colonial home offering a formal dining room, formal living room, family room with gas fireplace and a large eat in kitchen. There is a half bath, laundry and a full basement. The 2nd floor has the main bedroom with a full bath and 2 walk in closets, 3 additional bedrooms and a large bonus room (could be a 5th bedroom). This home sits on a half acre corner lot on a great street of newer homes. The back yard has vinyl fence, there is a deck off the family room, 2 car garage & shed. 2 zoned heating and cooling, ready for a new owner.

