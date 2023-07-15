Welcome home to 29 Sea Meadow Drive! This gorgeous colonial built in 2017 offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, full finished basement and a fenced in back yard. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, new backsplash, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, new GE appliances, and a breakfast area with sliding doors leading to deck. The main floor also includes a formal living room, dining room and family room. Hardwood, tile floors and silver leeds high efficiency LED lighting throughout the home. The master bedroom features a full bath and walk in closet. Laundry area conveniently located on the second floor. The finished walk-out basement with full size windows gives you additional space to create your dream entertainment area and provides additional storage. This property boasts a huge back yard with brand new vinyl fencing and backs up to trees for privacy. Brand new gutter guards, new stonework installed on front porch. This home has it all!