Custom-built colonial overlooking the 6th hole of Sea Oaks Golf Course, huge family room wi/built-in decorative features,, 2 master suites one w/sitting room and balcony, three-car garage and huge parking area perfect for the next car enthusiast, a business owner that has vehicles or the get-away-home with plenty of parking for the whole crowd. bedrooms. There are 2 primary suites, one on each side of the house with a pocket door that can separate the units for privacy. This area has so much to offer, just moments from Atlantic City and the Jersey shore beaches. Come see this home and make it your own.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $549,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
TRENTON — Two State Police officers from Hammonton are out of jobs after filing false reports about their conduct during a bar fight in North …
New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.
ATLANTIC CITY — Melissa Oliver and Harriet Nucci were not friends before they sat in the shade of a tall barrier on the Boardwalk on Sunday af…
ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Pla…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — In a too-familiar situation, members of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the township EMS squad responded to a two-car …
ATLANTIC CITY — Evan Burstein said the math simply worked out.
LINWOOD — As the first day of school looms a little closer, there are changes coming to Mainland Regional High School. Longtime members of the…
LONGPORT — The streak continued Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Although Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah of Authentic City Partners are transforming the Orange Loop by eliminating blight with n…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Critical race theory is not being taught in the township’s public schools, Superintendent Kim Gruccio told residents and…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE