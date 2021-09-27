Custom-built colonial overlooking the 6th hole of Sea Oaks Golf Course, huge family room wi/built-in decorative features,, 2 master suites one w/sitting room and balcony, three-car garage and huge parking area perfect for the next car enthusiast, a business owner that has vehicles or the get-away-home with plenty of parking for the whole crowd. bedrooms. There are 2 primary suites, one on each side of the house with a pocket door that can separate the units for privacy. This area has so much to offer, just moments from Atlantic City and the Jersey shore beaches. Come see this home and make it your own.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $534,999
