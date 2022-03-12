Sandpiper Place provides homeowners with stunning single-family homes for sale in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. Located just off Railroad Drive, it features three unique home designs with up to 2,486 sq. ft. on a private cul-de-sac, perfect for gatherings with neighbors and family. This fantastic to be built Water Lily home design is waiting for you to customize the interior with one of our designer look palettes. The Water Lily features a versatile flex room, great for dining, a living room or home office. Beautiful kitchen with island for prep or entertaining space. Open great room and dining area near kitchen. Extra Suite with full bath for multi-generational families or guests. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Hall bath 2 with dual sinks near secondary bedroom
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $528,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A teacher who was fired from William Davies Middle School last month following a prior arrest was arrested again — this ti…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A group of parents and residents want a book removed from the library of the Charles Sandman Consolidated School, which inclu…
Jersey Shore business owners preparing for summer are anxious to know whether they’ll have enough workers to stay open all season.
The family of Irving Mayren-Guzman filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the owners of a Pleasantville strip club after the 19-year-old Egg H…
ATLANTIC CITY — Just eight years ago, 29-year-old Lorenzo Smith Jr. was “borderline homeless,” the Atlantic City native said, moving between r…
MAYS LANDING — A man wanted in connection to a nearly three-decade-old homicide in Atlantic County was returned to the area from Mexico City o…
ABSECON — The NAACP and city leaders are continuing to push for an investigation to identify a City Council meeting attendee who used a racial…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The trucking protest movement against mask and vaccine mandates that started up north came to South Jersey on Sunday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The likelihood of casinos opening in New York City concerns Atlantic City’s casino bosses, but they feel there is still time t…
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Gloucester County township, State Police said Wednesday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE