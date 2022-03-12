 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $528,990

Sandpiper Place provides homeowners with stunning single-family homes for sale in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. Located just off Railroad Drive, it features three unique home designs with up to 2,486 sq. ft. on a private cul-de-sac, perfect for gatherings with neighbors and family. This fantastic to be built Water Lily home design is waiting for you to customize the interior with one of our designer look palettes. The Water Lily features a versatile flex room, great for dining, a living room or home office. Beautiful kitchen with island for prep or entertaining space. Open great room and dining area near kitchen. Extra Suite with full bath for multi-generational families or guests. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Hall bath 2 with dual sinks near secondary bedroom

