4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $525,000

Welcome home to 29 Sea Meadow Dr in Little Egg Harbor. This Better than NEW home features silver leeds high efficiency LED lighting throughout the house, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new backsplash, new GE slate appliances, breakfast area with high ceilings nice and bright space, hardwood & tile floors throughout. Very generous size bedrooms, main bedrooms with full bath and walk in closet, Laundry area on second floor, Great size back yard which backs to trees for privacy, Full walk out basement with full size windows, great storage space. The backyard is a nice size with deck from kitchen . The neighborhood is convenient to major highways including the GSP and public transportation, a short ride to local marinas to keep the boat,close to the beach

