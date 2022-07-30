Welcome home to 29 Sea Meadow Dr in Little Egg Harbor. This Better than NEW home features silver leeds high efficiency LED lighting throughout the house, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new backsplash, new GE slate appliances, breakfast area with high ceilings nice and bright space, hardwood & tile floors throughout. Very generous size bedrooms, main bedrooms with full bath and walk in closet, Laundry area on second floor, Great size back yard which backs to trees for privacy, Full walk out basement with full size windows, great storage space. The backyard is a nice size with deck from kitchen . The neighborhood is convenient to major highways including the GSP and public transportation, a short ride to local marinas to keep the boat,close to the beach
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Despite it being a hot and humid day, excitement was in the air in the city as hundreds packed into Bader Field on Saturday fo…
ATLANTIC CITY — Surviving day to day is tough for people like Richard Fertig.
WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania man was hospitalized after police say he shot himself on the beach near the city’s border with North Wildwood.
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos’ first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — A part of the city’s beach in front of Bally’s Atlantic City and Caesars Atlantic City began its transformation Monday into a …
ATLANTIC CITY — James Sarkos has been named acting chief of the Atlantic City Police Department, leading local officials to hope he will soon …
In late 2016, the north end of the Atlantic City was a rough scene. On the far end of the Boardwalk sat the newly shuttered sites of the former casinos Revel, Showboat and Taj Mahal, with two of the three shut completely and Showboat operating as a bare bones hotel with no casino gaming and few amenities or attractions of any kind on hand to bring in customers.
Up until 25 years ago, the spring shorebird migration on Delaware Bay was considered a natural phenomenon of global significance. South Jersey…
OCEAN CITY — Thousands of people gathered along the bay side of the island to catch a glimpse of dozens of boats during the 67th annual Night …
Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after avoiding it for more than two years.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE