4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $525,000

LOCATION LOCATION Enjoy gorgeous sunsets and panoramic waterviews from this one of a kind split level home! Sitting on an huge lot at the very end of the cul-de-sac this property has an open front porch, fenced backyard, deck, separately fenced side yard for storage and privacy, 164 ft of newer vinyl bulkhead, jet ski ramps and lift, and outdoor shower. Inside you'll find a newer custom kitchen with a sizable island, eat in with built in seating and storage, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings in the living room and plenty of windows for lots of natural sunlight. Up boasts 3 bedrooms, full bathroom with jacuzzi tub and gas fireplace. Down offers 1 bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath with shower stall, laundry room, brick woodburning fireplace.

