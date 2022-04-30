4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $520,182

Sandpiper Place provides homeowners with stunning single-family homes for sale in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. Located just off Railroad Drive, it features three unique home designs with up to 2,486 sq. ft. on a private cul-de-sac, perfect for gatherings with neighbors and family. This to be built home is waiting for you to personalize with your desired interior palette. Select one from our designer inspired looks. Enjoy the benefits of new construction. The Forsythia home design offers open concept floorplan, perfect for entertaining. A striking kitchen with center island and pantry for storage. Sophisticated owner's suite with spacious walk-in closet and Owner's spa bath with water closet featuring large shower. And a convenient second story laundry room for keeping home tidy.