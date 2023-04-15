Brand new construction ready for occupancy. Live in the most charming community Sandpiper Place. This Oleander home design is complete and ready for immediate delivery. Open fooorplan spacious sleek interior design. This home offers our Farmhouse Look with a striking white kitchen cabinets and matte black hardware. It has a large center island and quartz countertops throughout. There is a dedicated home office space, so telecommuting or remote learning can be easily achieved without utilizing any other spaces in your home. The primary suite is perfect place to unwind after a long day and is outfitted with a spa bath with dual sinks and spacious closet. Don't wait this home won't last long.