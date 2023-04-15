Brand new construction ready for occupancy. Live in the most charming community Sandpiper Place. This Oleander home design is complete and ready for immediate delivery. Open fooorplan spacious sleek interior design. This home offers our Farmhouse Look with a striking white kitchen cabinets and matte black hardware. It has a large center island and quartz countertops throughout. There is a dedicated home office space, so telecommuting or remote learning can be easily achieved without utilizing any other spaces in your home. The primary suite is perfect place to unwind after a long day and is outfitted with a spa bath with dual sinks and spacious closet. Don't wait this home won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $499,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Spring fishing is here, and a report from Fortescue on the Delaware Bay is a definite highlight.
CAPE MAY — Police have linked a car abandoned on a city beach to an investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy in Montgomery County, P…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic County golf course has been sold to a businessman and Atlantic City casino executive, after the property had p…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A large fire damaged several trailer units at Seaville Shores Campground on Corson Tavern Road on Tuesday afternoon, sending …
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey has grown accustomed to legal marijuana since sales began almost a year ago.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE