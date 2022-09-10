 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $499,900

Grace and Elegance are Hallmarks of this luxurious, newly- constructed home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. The heart of this stunning home is a large gourmet kitchen, which features generous space, large island, family room with modern fireplace. The primary bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and luxurious primary bath with double wide shower & double vanity. Other features include laundry room on a second floor. Oversized garage, sprinkles system and sod. Family-friendly community with Ocean County Golf Course at Atlantis, nearby Marinas, minutes to LBI beaches, Storybook Land and more. Home is finished and ready for a new owner.

