4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $499,900

Privacy surrounded by nature, tucked away down a dirt road backing to a Ballinger Creek, what more could you ask for? Here sits a beautifully inviting Cape cod style home boasting approx 3,681 sq. ft. There are 3 spacious bedrooms on the 1st floor, the main bedroom having a full bath with tiled shower, marble seat, walk in closet, new carpet and light fixtures. Additional bedrooms and full bath, spacious laundry room, half bath, French doors leading to the office which has built in book shelves and lots of character. Walk in to the Brand new gourmet kitchen where the bright neutral tones showcase the White cabinets, marble counters, center island with seating, built in microwave, new stainless appliances, has stove, pot filler, 6 burner gas stove, wine/beverage refrigerator