4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $499,000

Three story modular with 4 car garage on ground level. Garage door opening in front with automatic opener and large sliders across the back. Main level has open living area with kitchen, dining area, living room all with blonde oak flooring. Sliders have mini blinds contained within the glass panels. Kitchen has double sink and stainless steel appliances including gas self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Beautiful granite counters and color tint subway tile backsplash. Two bedrooms and two full baths. Main bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath. Completing this level is the side by side washer and dryer. The stairs to the upper level are unfinished. The upper level bamboo floors with 2 bedrooms and full bath. Tile shower needs floor tiles installed.