 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $489,900

Welcome to The Nugentown section of Little Egg Harbor. This sprawling ranch sits on a nicely manicured oversize corner lot approx 1 acre. This home features an inlay suite with its own large bedroom, bathroom and living quarters with exterior entrance from the side of the home. The Main bedroom also has its own full bath along with 2 additional bedroom and a full bath with a large soaking tub. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large living room and dining room, exceptional family room off the back of the home with cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring and a free standing wood stove. Sliders overlooking the decorative pavered patio & walk way which leads to the fenced in pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News