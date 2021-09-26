4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $489,900

Welcome to The Nugentown section of Little Egg Harbor. This sprawling ranch sits on a nicely manicured oversize corner lot approx 1 acre. This home features an inlay suite with its own large bedroom, bathroom and living quarters with exterior entrance from the side of the home. The Main bedroom also has its own full bath along with 2 additional bedroom and a full bath with a large soaking tub. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large living room and dining room, exceptional family room off the back of the home with cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring and a free standing wood stove. Sliders overlooking the decorative pavered patio & walk way which leads to the fenced in pool.