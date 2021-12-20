 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $478,500

THE GRASS IS GREENER ON GREENSIDE DRIVE! Upgrades galore in this beautiful Holly Lakes home! Showcasing 4 generously sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen, 2-car garage, fenced-in backyard, and full basement! Primary bedroom boasts stunning views of the Atlantis Golf Course - beautiful greenery to wake up to each morning! Elegant touches throughout the home with tiered staircase and cathedral ceiling entryway. Sundrenched with natural light and lots of windows! A dream kitchen with carefulattention to details such as upgraded light fixtures, lovely quartz countertops & kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and a coffee bar area! Cozy up with a movie and enjoy a crackling fire this winter! Spacious backyard with play area and playset

