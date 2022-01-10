This HUGE Colonial home features 4 bedrooms,2.1 baths with a basement. On the main floor you will find a den, office, dining room, great room and kitchen. The kitchen is open to the great room and includes zodiac quartz counters, 42'' cherry cabinets, tumbled marble back splash with stainless appliances. There also a breakfast nook off the kitchen, half bath and laundry room. Beautiful vaulted ceilings showcase 2 skylights which adds to the brightness of the home. Upstairs is 4 bedrooms with lots of closet space. The basement has incredible potential to increase your living space. A wonderful home to raise your family. Come take a visit today. ONE YEAR HOME WARRANTY included with the sale.
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $439,900
