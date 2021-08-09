4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $430,000

Move right in to this beautiful colonial home on 2.5 acres in a nice rural area of The Jersey Shore. A rare find surrounded by nature and it's all yours. This home has all new flooring, has been freshly painted. Newer kitchen with black stainless appliances, new fixtures, new deck off the back overlooking the yard, small fenced area for a pet, 2 car garage, plenty of closet space and storage. Close to the beaches of LBI and a short distance to public transportation. Come see how nice it is to have property, plenty of space for a pool, large detached garage, swing set you name it. Low electric bill, solar lease is approx $100 a month and has 10 years left.