4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $430,000

WOW! This is a great opportunity to purchase in the desirable Waters Edge Holly Lakes West section of Little Egg Harbor. Located in a cul-de-sac this special home sits on just under half an acre of property so there's plenty of space to add a pool and outdoor oasis, with nearby marinas, beaches, and golf courses this is the perfect place to settle down . Interior features include a bright open kitchen & great room, dining room, living room and first floor office, access to the attached 2 car garage and laundry room. Upstairs you'll find four well appointed bedrooms that include a spacious master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Down below is a blank canvas in the poured concrete basement lots of room to grow in this ho

