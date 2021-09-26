 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $414,900

New Construction 4 Bedroom Side hall Colonial located on a quiet Cul de Sac with Water Views! This home features a Large Eat in Kitchen White Shaker Cabinets,SS Appliances, sliders onto a deck, Living room, Dining Room, powder room and Laundry/ Mudroom off the Oversized Garage.There is Luxury vinyl flooring on the first level, Carpeting in all 4 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths upstairs. There are many more features that make this a great place to call home! Schedule a showing today and get in with plenty of time to enjoy the LOCAL Summer and Fall here in LEH!

