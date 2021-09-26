 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,900

Beautifully maintained modern Colonial located on sought after Osborn Island. This home boasts 4 nice size bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, formal living room, formal dining room and open concept family room open to the kitchen. One car attached garage and large shed provide plenty of storage. With unobstructed views of the marsh and waterway in the backyard make this home a nature lovers retreat. Low yearly flood insurance of $647.00 can be transferred to new owners. Come view this beatufil home today.

