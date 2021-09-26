 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,900

Look no further! Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Colonial in the desirable Atlantis Golf Club section is sure to impress! Meticulously maintained inside & out with curb appeal in a great neighborhood, just pack your bags & MOVE RIGHT IN! Classic Rocking Chair Front Porch welcomes you in to find a light & bright open floorplan that's great for entertaining! Gleaming HW flrs, elegant crown molding & a crisp modern palette extends all through, easy to customize! Plenty of natural light throughout. Spacious Living Rm holds a stately stone gas Fireplace & Formal Dining Rm has a slider to the charming 3 Season Rm. Centralized Gourmet EIK has the works! Sleek SS Appliances, gorgeous granite counters, rich cherry cabinetry, delightful breakfast bar & pass through! Lovely 3 Season Rm is warm, inviting &

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News