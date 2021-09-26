4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,900

Look no further! Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Colonial in the desirable Atlantis Golf Club section is sure to impress! Meticulously maintained inside & out with curb appeal in a great neighborhood, just pack your bags & MOVE RIGHT IN! Classic Rocking Chair Front Porch welcomes you in to find a light & bright open floorplan that's great for entertaining! Gleaming HW flrs, elegant crown molding & a crisp modern palette extends all through, easy to customize! Plenty of natural light throughout. Spacious Living Rm holds a stately stone gas Fireplace & Formal Dining Rm has a slider to the charming 3 Season Rm. Centralized Gourmet EIK has the works! Sleek SS Appliances, gorgeous granite counters, rich cherry cabinetry, delightful breakfast bar & pass through! Lovely 3 Season Rm is warm, inviting &