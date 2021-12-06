 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,000

This classic Little Egg Harbor home hosts plenty of living space and a big back yard, just moments from the GSP. This classic Little Egg Harbor home hosts plenty of living space and a big back yard, just moments from the GSP. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath colonial is sure to delight any buyer. With it's newer touchups and updated floors, this home is move in ready. The location of the home is close to public transportation, schools, and the parkway. The spacious open kitchen, leading into the dining room, makes for the perfect area to entertain guests. Upstairs you will find all 4 of the bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a master bath. A laundry room is conveniently located outside of the bedrooms. Come schedule a private showing today!

