4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $389,900

Beautiful Waterfront Cape cod style home, remodeled to the studs so tastefully and with quality workmanship. Amazing sun set views from the back yard, sit and enjoy the nature that surrounds you on Osborn Island, just a short walk down the street to the Bay overlooking the AC skyline, swim, fish and enjoy this Jersey Shore slice of paradise. Wait until you see this brand new kitchen, appliances, counters, doors, floors. There are 4 bedrooms plus an extra room, 2 remodeled baths one on each floor, a huge laundry/utility room/ pantry & partial garage for storage. This is a must see home, a great location and an amazing home.