4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $389,000

Beautiful, ''move in ready'' 4 bedroom traditional colonial in a quiet neighborhood yet close to all South Jersey amenities.This well maintained home boasts 3 bathrooms, an expansive walk-out basement and an over-sized 2 car garage. Not much else you could ask for. The substantial back yard leaves room for a pool and the tree line offers ample privacy. An assumable solar system, underground sprinkler system and all gas appliances makes this property a ''home run''.

