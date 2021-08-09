 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $265,000

Welcome to your new home! Spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath split level., Appx 1700 sq.ft. Wood Floors living & dining room, up stairs to bedrooms, and 3 bedrooms..1 bedroom entrance level with family room and half bath.Gas service for hot water baseboard heat & on demand hot water. Window air conditioning.Spacious back yard with large deck off dining and 2 sheds.Great Location near plenty of shopping. Able to accommodate a '' Quick Closing.''

