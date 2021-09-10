LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH HIGH END FINISHES ON A PRIME GOLD COAST HOMESITE IN A GREAT LINWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD HAS EVERYTHING! 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS WITH FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LUXURIOUS EAT-IN-ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND SS APPLIANCES, 2 STORY GREAT ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, TWO STAIRCASES LEAD TO THE 2ND FLOOR WITH MASTERSUITE AND ADDITIONAL ENSUITE BEDROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, BASEMENT, 2 CAR GARAGE AND MUCH MORE! STILL TIME TO CHOOSE ITEMS. SOME FEATURES MAY BE DIFFERENT THAN AS SHOWN.
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $749,900
